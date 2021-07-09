Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 185.5 million and Pfizer to develop booster against delta variant

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 185.5 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.01 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.79 million cases and in deaths with 606,476. Pfizer Inc. and COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech said late Thursday they are developing a booster shot specifically targeting the so-called delta variant of the virus that causes the disease.

The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer intends to ask regulators in the coming weeks to approve distribution of the booster. The CDC and FDA issued a joint statement saying fully vaccinated Americans “do not need a booster shot at this time,” but that they are prepared for booster doses “if and when the science demonstrates they are needed.”

India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 30.75 million but is third in deaths at 405,939, while Brazil is second in deaths at 530,179 but is third in cases at 18.96 million. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 234,458 but is 15th in cases with 2.6 million. In Europe, Russia leads in deaths with 138,441 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,601, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.

