Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 195.3 million and U.S. government may mandate vaccines for federal workers

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 195.3 million and U.S. government may mandate vaccines for federal workers

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 3 mins ago

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 195.3 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.17 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.6 million cases and in deaths with 611,288 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The federal government is weighing whether to have all federal employees vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden told reporters such a requirement is “under consideration,” as he visited an intelligence facility in Virginia. Biden’s statement followed a change in policy by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is now recommending vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high COVID transmission.
India is second by cases at 31.5 million and third by deaths at 422,022, according to its official numbers, which are expected to be undercounted.
Brazil is second in deaths at 551,835, but is third in cases at 19.7 million. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 239,078 but has recorded just 2.8 million cases, according to its official numbers. In Europe, Russia continues to pull ahead of the U.K. by deaths at 153,620, while the U.K. has 129,591, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.