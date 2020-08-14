Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 20.9 million, 759,928 cases and U.S. death toll tops 167,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 20.9 million on Friday, with the death toll rising to 759,928, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. At least 13 million people are confirmed to have recovered. The U.S. has by far the most cases at 5.25 million, and the most deaths at 167,242. The U.S. counted another 1,187 new deaths on Thursday and the death toll has averaged more than 1,000 a day for more than two weeks. Brazil is second with 3.2 million cases and 105,463 deaths. India is third measured by cases that rose to 2.5 million, followed by Russia with 910,778 and South Africa with 572,865. Mexico has 505,751 cases and 55,293 deaths, the third highest in the world. India now has 48,040 deaths, putting it ahead of The U.K. That country has 315,600 cases and 46,791 fatalities, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 89,144 cases, and 4,700 fatalitiesMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story