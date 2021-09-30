Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 233.2 million and CDC urges pregnant or trying to get pregnant to get shots

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 233.2 million on Thursday, while the death toll rose above 4.77 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 43.3 million cases and 695,116 deaths. The U.S. is still averaging more than 2,000 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since late February, although new cases and hospitalizations are declining. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued a health advisory urging those who are pregnant, lactating, and trying to get pregnant to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said 31% of people who are pregnant have been vaccinated, a figure that is much lower than the 65% of people in the U.S. who are eligible for a shot and are fully vaccinated. There have been at least 125,000 pregnant individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19; 22,000 have been hospitalized and 161 people died. Pregnancy can put people at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death if they contract the virus.

India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.7 million and has suffered 448,062 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 596,122 and 21.4 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 202,700, followed by the U.K. at 136,906.

