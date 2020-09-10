Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 27.8 million, 904,103 deaths and U.S. death toll tops 190,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 27.8 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 904,103. At least 18.8 million people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest tallies in the world with 6.4 million cases and 190,872 deaths. Brazil has the second highest death toll at 128,539 and 4.2 million cases. India is third with 75,062 deaths and 4.5 million cases. Mexico is fourth with 69,049 deaths and 647,321 cases. The U.K. has 41,683 deaths and 357,613 cases, the highest death toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that he intentionally played down the threat of the coronavirus, as Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward reported in his new book “Rage.” The news sparked criticism of Trump’s handling of the crisis, which he said would “disappear” even though he told Woodward the pandemic was more deadly than flu. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

