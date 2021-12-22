Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 276 million and South Africa’s omicron surge may be over

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 276 million and South Africa’s omicron surge may be over

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 26 mins ago

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 276.3 million on Wednesday, while the death toll edged above 5.37 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 51.3 million cases and 810,164 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say, the Associated Press reported. The news, while based on preliminary data, has raised hopes that omicron may behave similarly elsewhere, including in the U.S., where it accounted for 73% of new infections last week, health officials said – and the variant is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
India is second by cases after the U.S. at 34.8 million and has suffered 478,325 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 617,948 and 22.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has the most fatalities at 294,322 deaths, followed by the U.K. at 147,897.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.