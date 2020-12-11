Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 69.6 million and U.S. records another day with more than 200,000 new cases

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 69.6 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 1.58 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 15.6 million and the highest death toll at 292,190, or more than a fifth of the global total. The U.S. counted 223,570 new cases on Tuesday, and at least 2,923 people died, according to a New York Times tracker. In the last week, the U.S. has averaged 211,127 cases a day. There was a record of 107,258 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, topping the record of 106,705 set a day earlier. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency use authorization to the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE on Saturday, the New York Times reported, after an advisory panel recommended it on Thursday.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 179,765 and is third by cases at 6.8 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 9.8 million, and third in deaths at 142,186. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 112,326 and 12th highest case tally at 1.2 million. The U.K has 63,179 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world, and 1.8 million cases, or sixth highest in the world. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story