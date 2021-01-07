Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 87 million and U.S. sets record one-day death toll of almost 4,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 87 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 1.88 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 21.3 million and the highest death toll at 361,207, or more than a fifth of the global total. As the nation watched events in Washington, D.C. with dismay, the U.S. lost 3,963 lives to COVID on Wednesday, the most in a single day since the start of the outbreak, according to a New York Times tracker , and counted another 255,730 new cases. In the last week, the U.S. has averaged 230,610 cases a day, numbers that experts had warned would materialize if Americans traveled in large numbers during the recent holiday season. There are currently a record 132,476 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project, breaking the record of 131,215 set a day earlier.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 198,974 and is third by cases at 7.9 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 10.4 million, and third in deaths at 150,336. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 129,987 and 13th highest case tally at 1.5 million. The U.K. has 2.8 million cases and 77,470 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

