Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 9.3 million, 477,807 deaths

The global tally for cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose to 9.3 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths grew to 477,807, while the number of people who have recovered reached 4.6 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world, with the case tally of 2.35 million and death toll of 121,225, more than double the next highest totals of 1.15 million cases and 52,645 deaths in Brazil. Within the U.S., there are 27 states that are showing an increasing trend in cases in the last 14 days, with California, Texas and Florida leading the way. Internationally, Russia was third in cases with 606,043, followed by India with 456,182 and the U.K. with 307,682. The U.K. has 43,011 fatalities, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 84,653 cases and 4,640 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

