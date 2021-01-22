Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 97.5 million and U.S. death toll surpasses 410,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 97.5 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.09 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 24.6 million and the highest death toll at 410,378, or about a fifth of the global total. The U.S. added at least 190,630 new cases on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker , and counted at least 4,142 deaths. The U.S. has averaged 188,110 new cases a day in the past week, down 21% from the average two weeks ago. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, returned to the daily White House briefing on Thursday and acknowledged that it was uncomfortable hearing things the former president said about treatments for the virus that”were not based on scientific fact.” Fauci will play a leading role in President Joe Biden’s effort to contain the pandemic.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 214,147 and is third by cases at 8.7 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 10.6 million, and third in deaths at 153,032. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 146,174 and 13th highest case tally at 1.7 million. The U.K. has 3.6 million cases and 94,765 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

