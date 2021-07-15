Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top and Indonesia sets fresh one-day case record

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 188.4 million on Thursday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.05 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 608,115 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. vaccine program has slowed with 48.2% of the population fully inoculated, according to a CDC tracker, even though cases are rising and are up 10% in 47 states from a week ago, according to the JHU data. “We’re losing time here. The Delta variant is spreading, people are dying, we can’t actually just wait for things to get more rational,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health told CNN Wednesday. Elsewhere, Indonesia suffered another record one-day case tally of more than 54,000, while Russia counted a record of 791 deaths in a single day, showing the pandemic is far from over.

India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 30.9 million but is third in deaths at 411,989, while Brazil is second in deaths at 537,394 but is third in cases at 19.2 million. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 235,507 but has recorded just 2.6 million cases, according to its official numbers In Europe, Russia leads in deaths with 143,657 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,797, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.

