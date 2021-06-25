Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 tops 180 million as death toll nears 4 million

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 180 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.9 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 603,178. Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who have not been vaccinated, according to anAssociated Press analysis. Only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID deaths since May were people who had been fully vaccinated, equal to 0.8% of the total per day on average. That shows how effective vaccines are in protecting against death and suggests the death rate would be far lower than its current level of just under 300 a day if everyone got inoculated. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 151 million, or 45.6% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45.4% on Thursday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 65.7% from 65.6%, as the vaccine drive continues to lose steam.
On a global basis, India is second in total cases at 30.1 million and third by fatalities at 393,310, although those numbers are expected to be undercounted given a shortage of tests. Brazil has the third-highest caseload at 18.2 million, according to JHU data, and is second in deaths at 509,141. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 232,068 and 2.5 million cases. In Europe, Russia has overtaken the U.K. by deaths. Russia has 129,869 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,312, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe. Russia reported 20,182 new cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since Jan 24. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

