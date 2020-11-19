Coronavirus tally: Global cases top 56 million, as U.S. death toll tops 250,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 56.3 million on Thursday and deaths increased to 1.35 million, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world in cases with 11.53 million and deaths with 250,548. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 172,391 new cases and at least 1,923 deaths, according to New York Times data. That lifted the daily average over the past week to 162,816, up 77% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations climbed to another record 79,410, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The surge in cases has prompted a growing number of states and cities to implement new restrictions. On the potential vaccine front, AstraZeneca PLC said its vaccine candidate showed “encouraging” immune response in older adults.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
