Coronavirus tally: Global deaths from COVID-19 top 1 million, 33.4 million cases and U.S. counts more than 205,000 deaths

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 33.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 1.002 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally at 7.1 million, and highest death toll at 205,085. The White House pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to play down the risk of sending children back to school, the New York Times reported, citing documents and interviews with current and former government officials. Brazil has the second-highest death toll at 142,058, but third-highest case tally at 4.7 million. India is second to the U.S. by case tally at 6.1 million, and has the third-highest death toll at 96,318. Mexico is fourth with 76,603 deaths and seventh with 733,717 cases. The U.K. has 42,090 deaths and 441,573 cases, the highest death toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world.

