As Christmas gatherings hit the rear view, the daily average of new COVID cases and hospitalizations are holding flat while deaths fell below the 400 mark for the first time in two weeks. The seven-day average of new cases ticked up to 67,215 on Tuesday from 66,077 on Monday, and has edged up just 2% over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times Tracker. COVID-related hospitalizations slipped to 39,880 from 40,146 on Monday, but was unchanged from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, deaths fell to 388, the lowest number since Dec. 15, down from 426 on Monday and down 18% from two weeks ago. On a worrisome note, the number of COVID-related patients in intensive care units (ICUs) rose 10% in two weeks to 4,920, while the COVID test positivity rate climbed to a four-month high of 14%. Rising test-positivity rates suggest many new COVID cares are not being reported, as many who test at home don’t submit results to health officials.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

