The seven-day average or people getting cases has been steadily falling, according to a New York Times tracker, with the daily average on Sunday of 39,549 the lowest total since Nov. 14. That’s down 14% from two weeks ago. But at the same time, the daily average for deaths continues to hold above 400, as it has for the past six weeks. While the number is down from a Jan. 10 peak of 580, it’s well above the Nov. 14 total of 297. Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations fell 11% from two weeks ago to 29,291 and COVID-related patients in intensive care units (ICUs) have declined 13% to 3,625.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

