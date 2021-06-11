Coronavirus tally: New daily COVID-19 cases falls in the U.S. to snap 3-day streak of increases

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness continued its climb to 174.89 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths increased to 3,774,138. The U.S. led the world in total cases at 33.43 million, while deaths totaled 598,748. The new reported daily cases of COVID-19 fell to 11,841 on Thursday from 20,153 the day before, according to a New York Times tracker, to mark the first decline in four days. New deaths fell to 412 on Thursday from 449 on Wednesday. The seven-day average of cases slipped to 13,409, down 42% from two weeks ago, while the average for deaths declined to 387, which is 22% below where it was two weeks ago. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 141.58 million, or 42.6% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.0%. On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.27 million on Wednesday, followed by Brazil at 17.21 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 482,019 and India was third at 363,079.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

