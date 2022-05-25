Coronavirus tally: New form of omicron subvariant BA.2 has become dominant among new COVID cases in the U.S.

As predicted by health care experts, a new form of the omicron subvariant BA.2 has become dominant among new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., the New York Times reported, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which estimates it accounted for about 58% of all new cases in the week through May 21. The subvariant has been named BA.2.12.1, and for now, it’s unclear whether it’s more lethal than other ones. The news comes as

COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. and trend at the highest levels seen since February, when the first omicron wave was starting to ebb. The U.S. is averaging 108,082 cases a day, up 40% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker. The country is averaging 25,383 hospitalizations a day, up 30% from two weeks ago. The daily death toll has fallen to 331 on average, down 15% from two weeks ago. Cases are higher in nearly every state, and there are concerns that case numbers are even higher, as many people are now testing at home and the data is not being collected.

On a global basis, total cases are now above 526.7 million. Total deaths are above 6.28 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. still leading the way with 83.5 million cases and 1,002,743 deaths.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story