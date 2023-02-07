New York City, which once had the nation’s strictest workplace vaccination rules for COVID-19, is ending one of its last such mandates, saying it will no longer require the shots for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers, the Associated Press reported. The mandate led to the firing of hundreds of city workers who refused to get the shots. It will end Friday, said Mayor Eric Adams.

The news comes as the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases stood at 39,330 on Monday, according to a New York Times tracker. That's down 15% from two weeks ago. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 18% at 30,035. The average for deaths was 454, down 7% from two weeks ago. The global tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 671.9 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose above 6.84 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with 102.6 million cases and 1,111,678 fatalities.

