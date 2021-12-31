Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Coronavirus tally: Parabolic surge in average daily cases continues, and hospitalizations top 80,000

Coronavirus tally: Parabolic surge in average daily cases continues, and hospitalizations top 80,000

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 22 mins ago

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continued its parabolic climb to 344,543 on Thursday, up from 301,477 on Wednesday, up about four-fold since Dec. 1 and 37% above the January 2021 daily peak of 251,232, according to a New York Times tracker. Hospitalizations also kept climbing, but at a slower pace, as the daily average reached 81,847 on Thursday, up from 79,084 on Wednesday, up 45.5% since Dec. 1 and the most since late-September. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the daily average of children hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped 66% in a week to a record 378. The daily average death toll inched up to 1,221 from 1,207 on Wednesday, and was up from 969 on Dec. 1. The number of fully vaccinated Americans inched up to 205.81 million, or 62% of the population, and 33.4% of Americans have received booster shots, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Globally, the tally for COVID-19 cases climbed to 286.6 million as of Friday morning and the death toll climbed to more than 5.43 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total COVID-19 case count of 54.25 million and death toll of 824,339.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.