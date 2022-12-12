U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to rise steadily, along with hospitalizations, fatalities and test positivity. The daily average for new cases stood at 65,709 on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker, up 56% from two weeks ago. The average for hospitalizations was up 28% at an average of 38,324, while the number of deaths was up 40% to 466. Test positivity has climbed 28% to 12%. With flu, RSV and other respiratory illnesses also circulating, experts are cautioning that it’s sensible to wear a face mask in indoor public settings. Globally, the confirmed case tally rose above 649.1 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins, while the death toll is above 6.65 million with the U.S leading the world with 99.4 million cases and 1,084,440 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

