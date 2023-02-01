The seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases stood at 45,236 on Tuesday, according to a New York Times tracker. That’s down 23% from two weeks ago. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 22% at 32,080. The average for deaths was 488, down 9% from two weeks ago. The global tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 670.8 million on Wednesday, while the death toll rose above 6.83 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with 102.3 million cases and 1,108,512 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

