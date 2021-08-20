Coronavirus tally: U.S. daily average of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization rise to multi-month highs

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 210 million as of early Friday, while death toll rose to 4,404,511, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. led the world with a total of 37.29 million cases and 625,166 deaths. The daily average of new cases over the past seven days rose to 143,827 as of Thursday, up 44% from two weeks ago and the most since Feb. 1, according to a New York Times tracker. The daily average for deaths increased to 911, up 108% in two weeks, and the most since March 31, while hospitalizations of 86,877 was up 53% from two weeks ago and the most since Feb. 9. The number of people that have been fully vaccinated rose to 169.59 million, or 51.1% of the total U.S. population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that its ASD7442 antibody significantly reduced cases of symptomatic COVID-19 in a late stage trial. “There were no cases of severe Covid-19 or Covid-19-related deaths in those treated with AZD7442,” the company said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

