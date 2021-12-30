Coronavirus tally: U.S. daily average of COVID-19 cases jumps above 300,000, a new record

The global tally for COVID-19 climbed to 284.65 million as of Thursday morning and the death toll climbed to more than 5.42 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total COVID-19 case count of 53.7 million and death toll of 822,920. In the U.S., the seven-day average of new cases jumped to new post-pandemic record of 301,472 on Wednesday, up from 267,305 on Tuesday and a 153% increase from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker. The prior peak in the daily average of cases was 251,232 on Jan. 11. On Dec. 1, the daily average of cases was just 86,565. The daily average of hospitalizations rose 11% in two weeks to a two-month high of 75,477, while deaths fell 7% to 1,201. Tests increased 18% to 1.73 million. The number of fully vaccinated Americans ticked up to 205.64 million, or 61.9% of the population, while 67.99 million Americans, or 33.1%, have been boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

