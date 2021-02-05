Coronavirus tally: U.S. daily death toll spikes above 5,000 for the first time

The number of deaths in the U.S. resulting from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spiked above 5,000 for the first time on Thursday, as new cases also rose, according to a New York Times tracker. The 5,116 death toll was a new record, and snapped a trend of declines. New cases rose to 126,842 from 119,014, but was below the average of new cases over the past week of 130,953, which is 30% below that average of two weeks earlier. Meanwhile, hospitalizations continued to fall, to 88,668 on Thursday, the lowest total since Nov. 24, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Overall, the U.S. total for new cases rose to 26,679,633 as of Friday morning and deaths totaled 455,875, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the case total rose to 104,935,668 and the death toll was 2,286,170.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

