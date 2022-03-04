Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Coronavirus tally: U.S. daily death toll starting more rapid decline, while global count approaches 6 million

Coronavirus tally: U.S. daily death toll starting more rapid decline, while global count approaches 6 million

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 27 mins ago

Finally, the average U.S. daily COVID-19-related death count appears to have started a more rapid decline, after lagging the sharp drops seen for cases and hospitalizations. After holding steadily just below 2,000 earlier this week and late last week, the seven-day average of deaths fell to a two-month low of 1,706 on Thursday, down more than 200 from just two days ago, and 26% lower than where it was two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker. Meanwhile, the average daily number of cases fell to 51,599 on Thursday, less than half the total from two weeks ago, while hospitalizations dropped 43% from two weeks ago to 44,188, with both cases and hospitalizations at the lowest levels since late-July. (See the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions updated map on community levels by county.) Meanwhile, on a global basis, the total death tally is edging closer to another grim milestone, as it has increased to 5.98 million as of Friday morning from 5.97 on Thursday, according to data aggregated by John’s Hopkins University, while the total case count rose to 442.24 million. The U.S. led the world in total deaths with 956,262 and in cases with 79.20 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.