Coronavirus tally: U.S. daily death toll starting more rapid decline, while global count approaches 6 million

Finally, the average U.S. daily COVID-19-related death count appears to have started a more rapid decline, after lagging the sharp drops seen for cases and hospitalizations. After holding steadily just below 2,000 earlier this week and late last week, the seven-day average of deaths fell to a two-month low of 1,706 on Thursday, down more than 200 from just two days ago, and 26% lower than where it was two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker. Meanwhile, the average daily number of cases fell to 51,599 on Thursday, less than half the total from two weeks ago, while hospitalizations dropped 43% from two weeks ago to 44,188, with both cases and hospitalizations at the lowest levels since late-July. (See the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions updated map on community levels by county.) Meanwhile, on a global basis, the total death tally is edging closer to another grim milestone, as it has increased to 5.98 million as of Friday morning from 5.97 on Thursday, according to data aggregated by John’s Hopkins University, while the total case count rose to 442.24 million. The U.S. led the world in total deaths with 956,262 and in cases with 79.20 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

