Coronavirus tally: U.S. death toll tops 3,000 for 3rd-straight day, as U.S. cases top 17 million

More than 3,000 people in the U.S. died from COVID-19 on Thursday, the third-straight day above that grim threshold, as hospitalization climbed to a 12th-straight record. There were 238,189 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, according to data provided by the New York Times, and down slightly from 245,033 on Wednesday, while deaths fell from Wednesday’s record of 3,611 to at least 3,293 on Thursday; there were 3,025 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose to a record 114,237 on Thursday from 113,090 on Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations have reached new records every day since Dec. 6. Overall, the U.S. has had 17,213,887 COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning and 310,792 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. had roughly one-fifth of the global total for cases, which rose to 75,051,016, and for deaths, which grew to 1,664,344.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story