Coronavirus tally: U.S. homelessness higher than before the pandemic as housing programs are ended

Homelessness has risen nearly 70% in California over two years as pandemic programs aimed at stemming evictions are ended, the Associated Press reported. The overall number of homeless in a federal government report to be released in coming months is expected to be higher than the 580,000 unhoused before the coronavirus outbreak, the National Alliance to End Homelessness said. The AP tallied results from city-by-city surveys conducted earlier this year and found the number of people without homes is up overall compared with 2020 in areas reporting results so far.

U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since late April, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected. The daily average for new cases stood at 41,605 on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, down 25% from two weeks ago. Cases are rising in most Northeastern states by 10% of more, while cases in the West are rising in Montana, Washington and Oregon. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 11% at 27,021, while the daily average for deaths is down 8% to 3910 Globally, the confirmed case tally rose above 620.5 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins, while the death toll is above 6.55 million with the U.S. leading the world with 96.6 million cases and 1,062,230 deaths.

