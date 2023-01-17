The World Health Organization has called on China to release more information about its current wave of COVID infections, after China said nearly 60,000 people have succumbed to the virus since early December,the Associated Press reported. The announcement of fatality numbers on Saturday came after weeks of complaints that China was not keeping experts abreast on what was happening. The announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. It said the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked by phone with Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.

In the U.S., the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases stood at 59,121 on Monday, according to a New York Times tracker. That's flat from two weeks ago and below the recent peak of 70,508 on Christmas Eve. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 8% at 45,052. The average for deaths was 562, up 78% from two weeks ago. The global tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 667.3 million on Monday, while the death toll rose above 6.7 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with 101.7 million cases and 1,099,885 fatalities.

