The number of U.S. cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 500,000 on Friday, while the death toll climbed by more than 2,000 to surpass Italy and mark the deadliest day of the pandemic so far.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo says New York mayor doesn’t have authority to keep schools closed and there ‘has been no decision’ - April 11, 2020
- Cannabis Watch: Pot shops are considered ‘essential’ businesses in most states where it’s legal, but the rules are shifting - April 11, 2020
- Coronavirus update: 1.72 million cases worldwide, 106,469 deaths; U.S. surpasses Italy in number of fatalities - April 11, 2020