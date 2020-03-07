Coronavirus update: 101,733 cases, 3,460 deaths, U.S. grocers see sales jump as Americans prepare

The number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 100,000 mark, as case counts in Iran and Italy continue to increase and Americans, worried about a cluster of infections in Washington state, begin preparing for the possibility of disruption.
