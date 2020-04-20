The number of U.S. cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 moved closer to 800,000 on Monday, as President Donald Trump offered support for protesters flouting state and local government rules on staying-at-home in an effort to contain the spread.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money, but it’s not the only option to keep some small businesses afloat - April 20, 2020
- Coronavirus update: 2.44 million cases worldwide, 167,369 deaths; and U.S. restaurants seek billions in federal aid - April 20, 2020
- Gold settles above $1,700 an ounce as May oil contract plunges 90% - April 20, 2020