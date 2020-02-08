Coronavirus update: 724 deaths, 4 from Royal Caribbean ship in Bayonne to undergo testing, Foxconn to make surgical masks

There are now 34,822 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and at least 724 people have died, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).
