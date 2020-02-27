Coronavirus update: 82,550 cases, 2,810 deaths, 1 possible case of spread in the U.S., Trump administration response under scrutiny

A woman in California who tested positive for COVID-19 had not traveled to an affected country or likely been in contact with another confirmed case, marking the first time that the novel coronavirus has spread in the U.S. without a known source of infection.
