“The nasal vaccine is the best way to stop transmission or block it to the hilt,” says Dr. Eric Topol.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: Can nasal vaccines help prevent COVID-19 infections—or transmission? - September 10, 2022
- Economic Report: Mortgage rates march towards 6%, reaching highest level since 2008 — but there is some good news for home buyers - September 10, 2022
- Living With Climate Change: Yes, it could happen to you. Like the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., other U.S. cities are vulnerable to climate-change disaster - September 10, 2022