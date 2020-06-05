Coronavirus update: Case and death tolls keep rising, but shock increase in jobs another sign suggesting the worst may be over, for now

While the number of confirmed cases that causes COVID-19 and death tolls keep rising, a “shock” increase in jobs and drop in unemployment in the U.S. in May add to signs suggesting the worst of the pandemic is over as the easing of lockdown measures continues nationwide.
