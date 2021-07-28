Coronavirus Update: CDC head takes to the airwaves to sell change on face masks, as delta variant of COVID-19 spreads to 132 countries

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took to the airwaves on Wednesday to explain her agency’s renewed recommendation for face masks as a protective measure against COVID-1 9 even in vaccinated people, and to again encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots.
