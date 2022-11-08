Protests in northeastern China against the government’s zero-COVID policy became violent, as seven people have been arrested after a clash between residents and police enforcing quarantine restrictions, as the Associated Press reported.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Binance plans to buy rival exchange FTX in deal that shakes up crypto industry - November 8, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: China sees violent protests against COVID restrictions, and U.S. cases have been rising - November 8, 2022
- U.S. Steel reaches agreement with union covering 11,000 employees, stock rises toward 2-month high - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post