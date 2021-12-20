Coronavirus Update: Data suggests boosters essential to avoid omicron infection, and Fauci says best way to protect kids is make sure adults around them are fully vaccinated

Early data suggests that only the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech and Moderna, bolstered by a booster shot, are effective against infection with the new omicron variant, with other vaccines such as AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s failing to offer enough protection.
