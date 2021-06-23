Coronavirus Update: Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is now in 85 countries and accounts for 20% of U.S. infections in past two weeks

The delta variant of COVID-19 has now been detected in 85 countries, according to the World Health Organization, and remains a variant of concern with evidence suggesting it may reduce vaccine protection against disease and infection.
- The Margin: Britain’s new £50 Alan Turing note officially enters circulation on the WWII codebreaker’s birthday - June 23, 2021
- Sprinklr stock jumps 11% in trading debut after a downsized and downpriced IPO - June 23, 2021
- Sprinklr shares soar 11% in trading debut after downsizing IPO and pricing below range - June 23, 2021