Florida took its latest contradictory stand against federal efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, when the state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, said that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: Experts dismayed at Florida’s contrarian stance on vaccinating healthy children, while U.S. COVID death toll tops 960,000 - March 8, 2022
- Key Words: Bill Barr hints he would still vote for Trump in 2024 if he was the GOP nominee - March 8, 2022
- U.S. oil futures end nearly 4% higher as U.S. bans imports of Russian oil - March 8, 2022