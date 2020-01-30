Coronavirus update: First U.S. case of person-to-person transmission confirmed, 195 U.S. citizens in isolation and WHO to decide if it’s a public health emergency

A new U.S. task force led by Health and Human Services chief Alex Azar is the latest effort by officials to prepare for additional cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.
