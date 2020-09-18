The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 30 million on Friday, and the death toll rose above 946,000, with the U.S. death toll edging closer to 200,000, or almost a fifth of the global tally.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Unity stock surges in IPO debut — ‘This is not a normal company,’ CEO says - September 18, 2020
- ‘Very serious situation unfolding’ in Europe: WHO - September 18, 2020
- Coronavirus update: Global case tally tops 30 million, and controversial CDC testing guideline changes were reportedly not made by CDC scientists - September 18, 2020