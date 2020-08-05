Coronavirus update: Global death toll tops 700,000 with 18.5 million confirmed cases and U.S. accounts for more than a quarter

The number of confirmed deaths across the globe from the coronavirus illness COVID-19 climbed above 700,000 on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, as the case tally climbed above 18.5 million, with the U.S. accounting for 4.77 million of that total, or more than a quarter.
