Coronavirus Update: India’s COVID crisis deepens, as BioNTech says there’s no evidence its vaccine needs adapting to cope with new variants

The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 158 million on Monday, as cases continue to surge in Southeast Asia, and especially India, and BioNTech said there’s no evidence the vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc. needs adapting to protect against variants.

