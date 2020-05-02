Coronavirus update: More than a million people have recovered; Trump pushes China conspiracy theory

The number of patients that have recovered from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose to more than a million on Friday, offering a rare piece of good news in the pandemic that has caused more than 230,000 deaths and tanked economies around the world.
