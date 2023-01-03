XBB.1.5 has overtaken earlier omicron subvariants after more than doubling its share of new cases every week in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: New omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has become dominant in U.S. - January 3, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: New omicron subvariant has become dominant in U.S., climbing to about 41% of cases from 1.3% at the start of December - January 3, 2023
- Jasper Therapeutics shares jump after announcing new clinical data - January 3, 2023