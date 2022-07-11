A new, highly infectious subvariant of omicron is raising concerns among scientists and health experts as it spreads in India and other countries, including the U.S.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Encore: Back off guys, President Biden made a good choice - July 11, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: New omicron variant worries experts as it spreads in India, and Moderna says new booster offers better protection against BA.4 and BA.5 - July 11, 2022
- : Most Democrats want an alternative to Biden in 2024, poll finds - July 11, 2022