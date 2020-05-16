Coronavirus update: New outbreaks reported in states that plan to reopen soon, while Trump suggests testing is ‘overrated’

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 86,000 on Friday, as new outbreaks were reported from states where stay-at-home orders are set to expire and in states that never imposed them, raising concerns that the reopening of economies will spur new infections.
