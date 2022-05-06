Coronavirus Update: New study finds omicron no less severe than earlier variants, and not just more transmissible

A new study conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School among others has found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is just as severe as earlier variants, and not more transmissible but no less severe as previously thought.
